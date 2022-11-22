Galo Sengen

Not Available

The animated music video became well-known for its humorous depiction of a Japanese youth culture known as "Gyaruo," which is characterized by the dark tanned skin, dyed blond hair and appreciation for dance music. In the video, a group of men are satirically portrayed as Super Saiyans, a type of superfighters from the Japanese manga franchise Dragon Ball, who transcend into the state of "galish" or "gyaru," a slang term derived from the Japanese pronunciation of English word "girl."