After Bayukusuma is falsely accused of committing adultery, his village is hit by a series of natural disasters. Bayukusuma is blamed and throw over a cliff. He survives and then they bury him in the sand. After awhile, he has no other option than to become the disciple of the evil Galunggung Genie. He's promptly possessed by the genie, who then goes to the village and gets revenge.