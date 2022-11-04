Not Available

Police Inspector Dayashanker Pandey is a slacker, a man who does not want to put his life under any risk, and is quite comfortable sharing tall tales, and a desk job. Fate has other plans for him, for whenever he goes on duty outside, he somehow apprehends some criminals or some smuggled goods or drugs. He thus becomes the pride of his division, much to his discomfort. For Dayashanker knows that if he is publicly felicitated, this will put in the black books of many underworld gangsters, which will rip his comfortable and easy-going life apart.