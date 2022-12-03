Gambler's Ballad: The Legend of Johnny Thompson

Not Available

Penn and Teller hired Johnny Thompson to consult on their magic show as soon as the duo began their career and Johnny has been with them ever since. "Gambler's Ballad" follows Penn and Johnny's progress as Thompson teaches Penn his signature card act. Numerous well known figures from the magic world reminisce and wax philosophic about the unparalleled knowledge and profound influence Johnny Thompson has had on their own careers as well as the history and current state of the art of magic.