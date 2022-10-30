Not Available

Gambling City

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Thriller

Luca Altieri is a gambler. He likes cards and he is a master in playing poker. He is a cardsharper too. He begins working for "The President", who has many gambling houses and everything seems to go well until Luca falls for Maria Luisa. Unfortunately for them, she is the girl of Corrado, the son of "The President"...

Cast

Luc MerendaLuca Altieri
Dayle HaddonMaria Luisa
Enrico Maria SalernoThe 'President'
Corrado Pani
Franco JavaroneLisander (as Giovanni Javarone)
Salvatore Puntillo

