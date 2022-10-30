Gambling City

Luca Altieri is a gambler. He likes cards and he is a master in playing poker. He is a cardsharper too. He begins working for "The President", who has many gambling houses and everything seems to go well until Luca falls for Maria Luisa. Unfortunately for them, she is the girl of Corrado, the son of "The President"...
|Luc Merenda
|Luca Altieri
|Dayle Haddon
|Maria Luisa
|Enrico Maria Salerno
|The 'President'
|Corrado Pani
|Franco Javarone
|Lisander (as Giovanni Javarone)
|Salvatore Puntillo
