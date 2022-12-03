Gambling Roses

Not Available

Between 1957 and 1961 approximately 25,000 Indo-Dutch citizens (refugees from the former Dutch East Indies) emigrated from the Netherlands to the United States. Especially in Florida, California and Hawaii, these emigrants built up a new life with the 'American Dream' as a guideline. How do they look back on their turbulent life? Documentary maker Griselda Molemans followed two Indian residents of Los Angeles who have been friends for forty years. And regularly go to the casino together.