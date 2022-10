Not Available

Game 6 is a 2005 American film directed by Michael Hoffman, first presented at the Sundance Film Festival in 2005 and released in the United States in 2006. Michael Keaton stars. The film depicts the events of October 25, 1986 in the life of Nicky Rogan, specifically the opening of his latest play juxtaposed with Game 6 of the 1986 World Series, with a screenplay that Don DeLillo wrote in 1991. The soundtrack was written and performed by Yo La Tengo. (from Wikipedia)