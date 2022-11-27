Not Available

Game 6: The Movie

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

NBA Entertainment

This unprecedented cinematic production is an in-depth look at Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which saw the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz go head to head in one of the most iconic games in NBA history. Game 6: The Movie features exclusive, never-before-seen game footage captured by five different NBA Entertainment cameras and a presentation of the historic game in new innovative ways. It is accompanied by original commentary from Bob Costas, Isiah Thomas, Doug Collins, Ahmad Rashad and Jim Gray.

Cast

Images