Scott and Ray are two old school video game geeks who spend the majority of their days playing Nintendo and reminiscing about the 80's. But when Scott is dumped by his girlfriend, the two devise a plan to take Scott's mind off of the drama. With the help of their friend Steve, the boys seek out the rare Atari porno game "Custer's Revenge" in an attempt to hold a contest to see who can get past 5000 points, all while Scott desperately tries to woo the attention of Sally, the beautiful game store employee.