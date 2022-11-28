Not Available

Game Boys Collection 1 has two great Game Boy titles on one dvd. Oh Diese Jungs features the cute cover teenager who is seduced by a smooth-skinned friend in a session that features some passionate cocksucking, ass licking, fucking and rock-hard cocks. Then there is an excellent solo performance from an extremely cute boy in his computer/music room. In My Generation, two boys switch from Playstation games to playing with each other as both prove to be enthusiastic cocksuckers. A nice solo scene with a third youth rounds off fine smooth-bodied action.