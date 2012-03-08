2012

Game Change

  • Drama
  • History

Based on the book by John Heilemann and Mark Halperin, Game Change focuses on the Republican run of the 2008 Presidential election, when candidate John McCain picks a relative unknown, Alaskan governor Sarah Palin, to be his running mate. As the campaign kicks into high gear, her lack of experience, in both political and media savvy, becomes a drain upon McCain and his strategists. Directed by Jay Roach, who previously directed the HBO film Recount and the Austin Powers movies, Game Change premiered on HBO on March 10th, 2012.

Cast

Woody HarrelsonSteve Schmidt
Ed HarrisJohn McCain
Peter MacNicolRick Davis
Jamey SheridanMark Salter
Sarah PaulsonNicolle Wallace
Ron LivingstonMark Wallace

