A basketball-savvy teen reluctantly agrees to coach a brilliant but self-centered tech whiz who has lost everything when her startup goes bust and personal life is left in ruins. Discovering that success at her new job depends on becoming a team player in the office and on the company's, up till now, all-male basketball team, she enlists his help in a desperate attempt to save her job and her future-an experience that ultimately changes both of their lives forever.