Not Available

Game of Death II

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Seasonal Film Corporation

In this dark tale of revenge, Bruce Lee "returns" as Billy Lo, whose best friend Chin Ku dies of a sudden illness. But suspicion of foul play arises when a gang tries to steal Ku's coffin at the funeral using a helicopter. When Lo's younger brother Lo hears about the incident, he leaves his Buddhist master to investigate the truth. His trail soon leads him to the Castle of Death, the last place Chin Ku was seen alive. There, he meets and befriends an unlikely ally--a cruel and merciless martial arts expert who is also the tower's master. But when the master dies under mysterious circumstances, Lo ends up dueling with someone far more terrifying.

Cast

Tai Chung KimBobby Lo / Lee Chen-kwok
Yuen BiaoBlue staff monk
Roy ChiaoThe Abbot
Roy HoranLewis
Hwang Jang-LeeChin Ku
Corey Yuen KwaiGuard in the cave

View Full Cast >

Images