Not Available

Game of love

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Laila, who is abandoned by her lover dentist because of her excessive freedom, and collected by the Egyptian station for trains, "Essam," who lives a married life and monotonous and tense with his wife, "Hanan" to which he was associated without love Issam Laila attracted after joining the work as a fashion designer in the company that works In the marketing department, their relationship is deepened. Issam divorces his wife, Hanan, but after a period of separation from Leila, she feels very humiliated and decides to travel to Alexandria to try to remedy her harsh experience.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images