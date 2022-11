Not Available

A new reality show, GAME OF THE YEAR, is looking for the greatest warriors of role-play gaming to award the most epic bounty a gamer can imagine, running a game company for an entire year! Only one group in the country can win it all, so when Richard and his lifelong friends and fellow gamers decide to heed the call, they agree to have their lives filmed prior to the auditions to better exemplify to the show's producers just how mighty their skills and solidarity truly are.