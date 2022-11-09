Game of Thrones The IMAX Experience (Season 4, Episodes 9 and 10)

Not Available

The first episode of this IMAX screening takes place entirely at The Wall with the Night’s Watch hopelessly outnumbered as they attempt to defend Castle Black from the Wildings and features one the fiercest and most intense battle scenes ever filmed for television. The second episode, which is also the season finale, features Dany coming to grips with the realities of ruling a kingdom, Bran learning the startling reality of his destiny and Tyrion facing the truth of his unfortunate situation.