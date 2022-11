Not Available

Game On is a documentary that chronicles a bold journey into the heart of the now infamous “Seduction Community.” Between the years of 2002 and 2005, the film covers the rise of the Seduction Guru Leaders of the time and more importantly, the obsessive followers that give them their power. Insightful, humorous, thought-provoking, and at times just bizzare, Game On gives us an insight into a passionate and growing underground world.