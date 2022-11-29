Game On: Queer Disruptions in Sport

Not Available

Gay runners, a lesbian boxer, an intersex rower and a transwoman footballer, all on one team! Can you imagine them? They are athletes whose lives are unseen, unimaginable to society. In recent years, LGBTIQ+ people in sport have become more visible yet so many still stay in the closet, especially in professional sport.The film portrays 5 protagonists from 4 different countries, each disrupting amateur sport with their gay, lesbian, trans and intersex identities. They talk candidly about their sports journeys, their individual experiences and their private life.