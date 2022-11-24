With a fresh start, trying to escape an abusive past, Vance and his mother have just moved to a new city. Searching for a way to support his family while continuing his education he joins forces with Jules, who is looking for a highly skilled, basketball duel partner. With their impressive talent these two start cleaning the streets, winning every duel in town. Once word spreads they're invited to enter the ultra-violent, competitive duel championship. With high hopes for the win they'll do whatever it takes to walk off the court the new champions. Written by Elizabeth Obermeier, Marketing Manager
