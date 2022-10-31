Game Time: Tackling the Past

Not Available

Pro football star Jake Walker is living the dream, or so he thinks. The veteran tight end is a fan favorite and on pace to set the all-time receiving yards record that will guarantee a spot in the Hall of Fame. While working out at training camp, Jake receives an call from that his father Frank has suffered a major heart attack. Jake immediately leaves practice and returns home to a small town he’s avoided for 15 years. Memories of glory and regret flood his mind as he returns to family and friends he once abandoned in pursuit of his career. Jake dutifully visits his father, but hurt and misunderstanding from the past begin to resurface. A second unexpected call, this time from his agent, delivers Jake another crushing blow. His contract is not being renewed amid concerns about his surgically repaired knee. Suddenly, the life Jake knows is over.