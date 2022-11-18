GAMER WARZ 2

Not Available

Another joint production between Mega64 and Tommy Tallarico, this film continues the story and themes presented in the original "Gamer Warz" movie. The cast of characters find themselves trapped in another dispute, as they each defend their portable console of choice. The themes conveyed in the piece define our current generation's need for portable device superiority- This award winning film serves as a reflection of an era of electronic status. Feel free to use the comment form to discuss your thoughts and theories on the piece.