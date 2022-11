Not Available

The trilogy ending piece in the Gamer Warz saga, this final chapter presented by Mega64 and Tommy Tallarico showcases a story transcending all time periods. Tommy is left alone in a world torn asunder by the battles of vicious gamists- Will he accept his life of solitude, or risk the very fabric of time to correct what has been left undone? Feel free to use the comment system to speculate on the piece.