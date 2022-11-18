GAMER WARZ 5 **THE REBOOT**

Not Available

The forces at Mega64 and Tommy Tallarico Productions unite once again for the final film in the Gamer Warz saga- The filmmakers, unable to continue the saga for a fourth chapter due to the impossible circumstances created at the end of the third chapter, make a bold decision to ascend directly to part five- a reboot of the iconic video art franchise. Completely rebuilt from the ground up by Tallarico's vision, this restart allows new audiences across the world to more easily access the saga's tales of supernatural conflict and multi-dimensional struggle in the video game industry. Feel free to use the comment system below to speculate on the piece.