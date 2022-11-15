Games Gamblers Play

Not Available

Michael Hui stars as Wen, a convict who's always out to make a quick dollar through gambling. Being behind bars doesn't stop him from making something off of his gambling skills. Samuel Hui co-stars as Chieh,a novice gambler who gets into trouble one day when he tries to steal casino chips from a crooked card dealer Dean Shek). Whilst in jail, Chieh meets Wen and the latter agrees to become his mentor. Can Wen and Chieh make a fortune from their combined skills or will the duo wind up back in prison?