Not Available

Games of Love and Chance

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

CinéCinéma

The life of a band of teenager in a suburb near Paris. But instead of showing what would be the "urban legend" of this kind of poor suburb (violence, rapes...), Abdelatif Kechiche shows us what's the daily life of those guys: not much to do, not much dreams. Still, some of them have fun rehearsing for a play. Among those "players", Lydia, long time friend of Krimo... And Krimo, a bit shy, finds himself in love with this joyful girl.

Cast

Sara ForestierLydia
Carole FranckProf de français
Mariam SerbahMère de Krimo
Sabrina OuazaniFrida

View Full Cast >

Images