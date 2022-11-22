Not Available

GAMMA is a story of urban regeneration in a nuclear irradiated future. GAMMA, a new urban developer proposes to regenerate the cities back into civilisation. GAMMA sets out to stabilise the atomic mistakes of yesteryear for the re-inhabitation of future generations. Using its patented 'Nuke-Root' technology; part fungi, part mollusk, GAMMA intends to soak up the radiation and remove it from the irradiated cities, rebuilding them in the process. The film follows the researchers through the ruins of the 1970s utopia, moving across a whole city that consists solely of desolation and total abandon, the researchers witness the aftermath of GAMMA's almighty cock-up.