Gamma Ray: Lust For Live

This release was recorded during the 1993 Melodic Metal Tour at Hamburg’s Dock’s venue on September 25, sharing the bill with fellow German headbangers Rage, whose performance has also been released on DVD and the review can be seen here. The lineup for this show consisted of Ralf Scheepers on lead vocals, Kai Hansen on guitar, Dirk Schlachter on guitar and keyboards, Jan Rubach on bass and Thomas Nack on drums. The show was to see one of the last performances of Scheepers as he left the band soon after this tour. Based on a three album recording career including the albums Heading For Tomorrow, Sigh No More and Insanity and Genius the band had an established fan base coming into this tour. The show is a mix of live performances and interviews, giving a great insight into the show but also to some behind the scenes goings on. It also includes footage in the recording studio for the production of the Insanity and Genius album.