Gamos lesvion

When Linda, an outspoken lesbian psychotherapist, decided that George, a bulldozer-driving transsexual, was the woman for her, Two Brides and a Scalpel: Diary of a Lesbian Marriage was born. Directed and produced by Vancouver-based Mark Achbar, the video was shot over a two-year period by the subjects and covers what the media touted as the first lesbian marriage in Canadian history, a graphic sex change operation, and the daily lives and most intimate moments of a relationship generally hidden behind the iron curtain of societal taboo.