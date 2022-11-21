Γαμπροί με Δόσεις

Not Available

The daughter of a Greek expatriate from Australia, Pagona a.k.a. Peggy (Ketty Panou), after the death of her father she returns to Greece to live with her uncle, Dionysis Katifes (Yorgos Damasiotis) to whom his brother has left the management of his estate of 100,000 pounds until his daughter gets married. Dionysis, wanting to keep his niece's inheritence for himself tells his partner, Frixos (Alekos Livaditis) to marry her. This is also the plan of a failed Geology professor, Kleomenis (Mimis Fotopoulos), who enlists the help of one of Dionysis employees, Hronis (Dinos Iliopoulos). Peggy though, pretends to be bankrupt in order to see which one of her suitors is actually interested in her and not her money.