Abhiram (Sharwanand), a son of a rich businessman, is a narcissist with no time for others' problems. He likes Janaki (Kamalinee Mukherjee), a doctor whose nature is to help others in need. A clash of their personalities leads them to go astray. In an attempt to reach out to her, Abhiram starts a search for her on his motorcycle. En route he meets Gali Srinu, a bike thief who offers to help find Janaki. They criss-cross the countryside in search of her and, in the process, learn the meaning of life.