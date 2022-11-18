Not Available

Park Duk Joon is an old man living by himself. Every night, he suffers from insomnia attacks brought on by disturbing flashes from his dark past. He tries in vain to pray and find solace in religion. His only friend is Mrs. Lee, a church elder who gives him weekly church bulletins. Mrs. Lee invites him to a testimonial at her church. Duk Joon is surprised to see the face of the speaker. He is Lim Gwang Han, Duk Joon's former superior officer from his days as a police interrogator in the 80s. They meet for the first time in years, Gwang Han brings up Duk Joon's painful past again.