Not Available

Una, a 20-year-old girl living in an apartment in Tokyo, lives with a girl named Sakura. She is an 18-year-old student who was originally traveling all around Japan to experience the culture and write all about it. The two met in the most unlikely of events, and now they're attempting to make manga entries together. However, they never really understood the concept of working your hardest in any situation, as they work the hardest almost all the time. So in this short film, they both express how they feel, and realize that working hard has its pros in the end.