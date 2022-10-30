Gandhi to Hitler

Not Available

Chancellor Adolf Hitler assists Azad Hind Fauj, led by Subhas Chandra Bose, which include a group of Indians who are frustrated with the Gandhian manner of non-violence to compel the oppressive British to quit their country. Punjab-based Balbir Singh is one such member of the Fauj, who has left his wife, Amrita, and son, Veer, behind. Ironically, Amrita is a follower of Mohandas Gandhi, and patiently awaits her husband's return home. Mohandas writes to Adolf, addressing him as 'dear friend', imploring him to end the violence. The allies, which include America, Russia, Britain and France close in on the Germans, while Adolf, a little perturbed by defectors, but still in company of many loyal supporters, is determined to continue, and even makes preparations to wed his mistress of 12 years, Eva Braun. Meanwhile Balbir and the rest of the Fauj must risk their lives through treacherous territory..