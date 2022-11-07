Gandhinagar 2nd Street

Not Available

Madhavan (Sreenivasan) is trying to get a job for his unemployed friend Sethu (Mohanlal). When a spate of robberies takes place in a middle-class neighbourhood, Madhavan has Sethu pose as Raam Singh, a Nepali emigre, to fulfill the residents' need for a Gorkha security guard. A police officer (Thilakan) and his daughter (Karthika) move into the neighbourhood, bringing back memories from the past for Sethu.