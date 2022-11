Not Available

Ganeden, in Hebrew, signifies the «Garden of Pleasures", paradise, Eden. Our images of an imaginary journey, in this enchanting place, this place, according to the author, is an original reflection on the theme of travel, that the filmmaker sees, not as a tiring and vain disturbance, amongst the illusions of reality, which are sometimes dangerous, but as a movement, an action, an undertaking, an adventure.