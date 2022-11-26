Not Available

GANESH, BOY WONDER captures the remarkable story of Krishna and Jayamma, a working class Indian couple who prayed to the god Ganesh to bless them with a boy, never dreaming that their son would actually look like his namesake, the elephant-headed deity. Years after giving up all hope of finding medical help, an accidental meeting with a reporter’s brother leads to a national television story on Ganesh’s facial deformity. The resulting media sensation draws the interest of India’s rich and powerful, and a Canadian plastic surgeon, Dr. Sanjeev Kaila, who changes their lives forever. Acclaimed feature filmmaker Srinivas Krishna (Masala, Lulu) makes his documentary debut with this powerful and moving story about love, faith and hope.