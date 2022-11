Not Available

Ganeshana Maduve is a 1990 Indian Kannada film, directed by "N S Dhananjaya (Datthu)" and Produced by "N S Mukund, H S Chandru, Smt B A Anasuya, Smt Veena Nagaraj".The film Stars "Vishnuvardhan, Aarathi, J V Somayajulu, Anupama, Manu, Sundar Krishna Urs, Musuri Krishnamurthy,", in lead roles. The film had musical score by "Upendra Kumar". Watch the full Movie, Ganeshana Maduve , online, only On Eros Now.