Ganeunghan Byeonhwadeul

Two friends, Moon-ho and Jong-kyu, in their mid-thirties now, have known each other since childhood. As time passes, they feel more and more sorry of their younger years. In search of adventure they are ready for all kind of acrobatics, for example, to make love spontaneously, with a woman they meet for the first time. Moon-ho finds Yun-jung through the internet to have an extramarital sexual affair. Jong-kyu goes out with his first love, Soo-hyun, for the first time in ten years and together they head for a hotel... But the story goes on as if the two couples had never met...