Gang Master

  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

It has to do with a young clan member, Zhong Yuan, who is promoted to chief of the Dragon Gang after his adoptive father dies, only to be expelled when a letter arrives revealing him to be of Mongol birth, an awkward bit of news at a time when the Dragon Gang is actively fighting Mongol occupiers. In fact, Zhong soon learns that the Mongol general leading the anti-rebel campaign is actually his real father. Still, he persists in trying to get back into the good graces of the clan, eventually helping to ferret out a traitor in their midst.

Cast

Chen Kuan-TaiGeneral Mang Yi Tu
Jason Pai PiaoLi Ta-Hung
Ku FengMaster Kuang Yan Luo
Bruce Leung Siu-LungZhang Hua (Chang Hua)
Austin WaiFu Zhong Yuan (Fu Chung-Yuan)
Lau Nga-LaiSister Shi

