Gang Master

It has to do with a young clan member, Zhong Yuan, who is promoted to chief of the Dragon Gang after his adoptive father dies, only to be expelled when a letter arrives revealing him to be of Mongol birth, an awkward bit of news at a time when the Dragon Gang is actively fighting Mongol occupiers. In fact, Zhong soon learns that the Mongol general leading the anti-rebel campaign is actually his real father. Still, he persists in trying to get back into the good graces of the clan, eventually helping to ferret out a traitor in their midst.
|Chen Kuan-Tai
|General Mang Yi Tu
|Jason Pai Piao
|Li Ta-Hung
|Ku Feng
|Master Kuang Yan Luo
|Bruce Leung Siu-Lung
|Zhang Hua (Chang Hua)
|Austin Wai
|Fu Zhong Yuan (Fu Chung-Yuan)
|Lau Nga-Lai
|Sister Shi
