Gang of Roses

Set in the 1800's, the town of Flat ridge is over run by a band of outlaws looking for lost treasure said to be buried somewhere in town. In their quest for dominance, the outlaws kill Sally, a whore who happens to be the sister of Rachel and a 1/5 member of the Roses Gang. With the weight of grief on her heart, Rachel decides to shed her new found religious faith to bring vengeance upon her sister's killers. After placing Sally to rest, she goes in search of her former posse to assist her in the reckoning of the outlaws wrong doing.