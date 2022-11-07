Ganga Jamunaa Saraswathi

Not Available

Gangaa Jamunaa and Saraswathi the most pious rivers, create a unique holy merger, popularly known as "Sangam". Likewise the characters of our story Gangaa Jamunaa and Saraswathi desire to meet and merge in love of each other. Gangaa Jamunaa begin to love each other and pledge to become one, Saraswati silently loves Gangaa, and dedicates her life to him. However there are many, who would like to separate the happy lovers. There is Hansraj, who does it, and with the result Jamuna separates from Gangaa. Jamuna reaches Shanker's home, Shanker who already loved her becomes extremely happy finding Jamuna in his home. In the meantime Saraswati was about to come closer to Ganga. When Hansraj, who had earlier swindled the property of Ganga's father by illegal means wanted to get rid of the rightful owner Ganga, he got Ganga shot. Ganga was badly wounded and there was no hope of his survival.