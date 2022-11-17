Not Available

A man riding his motorcycle in the streets of Beirut, is tailed by a dozen of other motorcycles. Afraid, he escapes the gang and locks himself in his apartment. A young women dressed in a fancy black outfit, holding a wooden box in her hands is at his door. Without exchanging words, she handles him the box. Inside the box is an 8mm camera, enrolled in a purple velvet tissue. After looking at it closely, and holding it like if he is holding a gun, he puts it back on the table next to his real gun. He hears the roar of motorcycles under his building. He cannot hide anymore. Rushed, he takes the 8mm camera instead of the gun and goes down to meet the gangsters... That 8mm camera will save his life...