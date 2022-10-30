Not Available

Gangland Wire tells the story of how the Midwest La Cosa Nosta Families lost Las Vegas. Executive Producer Gary Jenkins obtained hundreds of hours of audio tapes from court-ordered wiretaps and hidden microphones. Hear from the mouths of Mafia bosses Joseph "Joey the Clown" Lombardo, Nick Civella, Morris Shenker and Carl "Tuffy" DeLuna how they schemed to skim millions from Vegas casinos and how the real Sam "Ace" Rothstein, Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal blew the money train. The real story behind Martin Scorsese's Casino.