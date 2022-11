Not Available

City of Rosario. After three decades in prison together in the same cell, Tito and Castor are released. Outside the youth's friends await, as well as mines, tango, nights of drunkenness and a suitcase full of money hidden in the Parana River. They will try to seize the time and live every second trying to retrieve each of those thirty years behind bars. And when things become complicated they will cover each other as they always did.