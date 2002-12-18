2002

Gangs of New York

  • Drama
  • History
  • Crime

Release Date

December 18th, 2002

Studio

Miramax

1863. America was born in the streets. In this movie, we see Amsterdam Vallon returning to the Five Points of America to seek vengeance against the psychotic gangland kingpin Bill the Butcher who murdered his father years ago. With an eager pickpocket by his side and a whole new army, Vallon fights his way to seek vengeance on the Butcher and restore peace in the area.

Cast

Leonardo DiCaprioAmsterdam Vallon
Daniel Day-LewisWilliam "Bill the Butcher" Cutting
Cameron DiazJenny Everdeane
Liam Neeson"Priest" Vallon
Brendan GleesonWalter "Monk" McGinn
John C. ReillyHappy Jack Mulraney

