Gangs of New York

1863. America was born in the streets. In this movie, we see Amsterdam Vallon returning to the Five Points of America to seek vengeance against the psychotic gangland kingpin Bill the Butcher who murdered his father years ago. With an eager pickpocket by his side and a whole new army, Vallon fights his way to seek vengeance on the Butcher and restore peace in the area.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|Amsterdam Vallon
|Daniel Day-Lewis
|William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting
|Cameron Diaz
|Jenny Everdeane
|Liam Neeson
|"Priest" Vallon
|Brendan Gleeson
|Walter "Monk" McGinn
|John C. Reilly
|Happy Jack Mulraney
