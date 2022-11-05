Gangs of the Waterfront

1945

Gang Leader Dutch Malone goes on a hunting trip and is in a car wreck and is confined to the hospital, without the knowledge of any of his gang members. District Attorney Brady induces taxidermist Peter Winkly, who is an exact double for Malone,to impersonate Dutch and assume leadership of the gang. Winkly "takes over" the gang and only Rita, Dutch's girl friend, has any suspicion that he is not really Dutch. But Dutch sees a newspaper showing him out on the town, escapes from the hospital and is on his way to look up the impostor.