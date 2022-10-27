Not Available

Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 1

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Anurag Kashyap Films

Shahid Khan is exiled after impersonating the legendary Sultana Daku in order to rob British trains. Now outcast, Shahid becomes a worker at Ramadhir Singh's colliery, only to spur a revenge battle that passes on to generations. At the turn of the decade, Shahid's son, the philandering Sardar Khan vows to get his father's honor back, becoming the most feared man of Wasseypur.

Cast

Manoj BajpayeeSardar Khan
Richa ChaddaNagma
Tigmanshu DhuliaRamadhir Singh
Nawazuddin SiddiquiFaizal Khan
Reema SenDurga
Huma QureshiMohsina Hamid

View Full Cast >

Images