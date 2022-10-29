Not Available

Wasseypur is no more the town that was once consumed by the raging war between Sardar Khan and Ramadhir Singh. It has spawned a new generation of money squandering lobbyists, turning into foolhardy gangs overnight. With illegal profiteering through scrap trade auctions over the Internet, corrupt government officials, election rigging and hooliganism, the town got murkier. Everyone wanted alliance with the most powerful man of Wasseypur, Faizal Khan. His sole ambition however, is to annihilate Ramadhir Singh, the man with the grand scheme. Gangs of Wasseypur-Part 2 is a fitting conclusion to this story of vengeance, which by now, not just the family but also this town has come to inherit.