Gangsta Girls

Two poor sisters (played by top list models My Duyen and Bang Lang), living in a slum area in Ho Chi Minh City, have found a malicious way to get money, usually by acting disabled. At one scene, they manage to trick a guy and put him to sleep and stole all his belongings, which included money. The sisters decided to go out to this fancy restaurant, and soon, met a young owner. The younger sister eventually fall in love with the young owner, even though the two sisters decided to kidnap him for ransom. However, in the end of the movie, karma happened to one of the sisters.