Not Available

GANGSTA WALKING THE MOVIE! First collaborative movie about Memphis Hip Hop and Dance culture, EVER! Gangsta Walking the Movie tells the hidden secrets of how the Memphis Rap Music and Dance culture started. Listen to Lord Infamous from the OSCAR AWARD WINNING 3-6 Mafia, now deceased, talk about his experience with Gangsta Walking. Listen to Soni D the world class DJ, now deceased, speak about Gangsta Walking. Listen to the OSCAR AWARD WINNER, Frayser Boy and over 30 RAP STARS from Memphis and OVER 40 diverse dancers illustrate this long awaited DOCUMENTARY. 56 minutes of pure Ahhh and Adrenaline! Listen to the frustration of each artist and find out why, Memphis RAPPERS never came together before now, before Gangsta Walking the Movie! You Will Rewind!